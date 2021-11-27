Fabric recycler FABSCRAP wants to make Philly designers greener

The fashion and apparel supply chain is among the top emitters of greenhouse gases globally, according to a report by the World Economic Forum. In 2018, 11.3 million tons of textile waste ended up in U.S. landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

FABSCRAP hopes to make a dent in these environmental impacts by working directly with manufacturers.

While reusing or making waste into something else, called upcycling, has environmental benefits, Schreiber said their goal is also to show companies the cost of their actions, and hopefully, reduce waste overall.

“The general public didn’t make this waste … We wanted the industry involved in funding the solution,” she said.

The organization partners with over 600 companies to divert waste from their design processes. While much clothing and textile manufacturing happens overseas, Schreiber said an estimated 12% of waste occurs domestically during the design process.

The Philadelphia location opened in partnership with URBN — the umbrella company for Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Anthropologie — and Nordstrom. FABSCRAP already has five clients in Philadelphia, and the new location will open up relationships with companies in New Jersey and Baltimore, said Schreiber. Philly also made sense because “we’d already been working with a lot of the schools and other fashion and sustainability orgs in the city,” she said.

The different sides of the nonprofit’s model are all visible in their new space, which is itself reused. The BOK Building used to be a vocational high school, and the FABSCRAP space is on the sixth floor in the former cafeteria.