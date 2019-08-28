Philadelphia Energy Solutions founder and former CEO, Phil Rinaldi, wants his refineries back.

On Wednesday, Rinaldi announced the creation of a new company, Philadelphia Energy Industries, to buy the 1,300-acre site in South Philadelphia and restart the Point Breeze and Girard Point refineries, rehiring some former PES employees.

The refinery complex shut down after a massive fire and explosion damaged parts of it in late June, and most of the union workers have been let go. PES is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for the second time in less than two years.

Rinaldi’s new company has entered into a mutual cooperation agreement with RNG Energy Solutions, which is in the process of obtaining permits for a $120 million anaerobic digester facility that will enable it to produce renewable natural gas for buses and trucks on 23 acres of the PES site.

“My focus and drive in pursuing this acquisition is to revitalize, modernize, and develop the site and the strategic refinery business that has existed there for decades to their full potential,” Rinaldi said in a press release. “We can reinvigorate the site as an economic juggernaut that generates billions of dollars of revenue and provides thousands of high-paying jobs for our skilled professional and labor workforce.”

The companies’ joint business plan includes the creation of a 78-acre, 10-megawatt solar project and a facility to produce 100 million gallons-plus of renewable diesel fuel per year, from fats, oils and greases.

“We think the refinery is well-positioned to start up and operate properly, and the facilities that we want to invest in and develop there, and operate, will complement the refinery operations,” said James Potter, president of RNG Energy. “When we use solar energy for the power requirements of the anaerobic digester project, it dramatically improves the carbon index ration and we actually get a higher value for the fuel that we produce.”

Potter said the renewable diesel facility won’t use edible vegetable oils, ethanol or food.

“Long term, people will be transitioning into more renewable fuel, and we think that this is a good transition project that combines both the refinery operations and a sustainable renewable solution,” he said.

In the press release, Rinaldi said he is focusing on green and renewable energy because he understands the industry is evolving.

Last week, Philadelphia-based biofuel company S.G. Preston Co. said it was interested in taking over the refinery operations to make renewable diesel, marine diesel and jet fuel, according to a Reuters report posted on the company website.

Representatives of S.G. Preston did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company would use part of the plant to make renewable fuels from fats, oils and grease from surrounding communities, sources told Reuters. That could mean a transition from fossil fuel to energy being made from plants and waste. Biofuels can be made from any organic matter available, including agricultural crops and trees, wood, plants, grasses, manure, and municipal waste.

S.G. Preston is already planning a facility in Ohio with the capacity to produce 120 million gallons per year of renewable diesel and jet fuel from fats, oils and greases. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2020 and be powered by plant oils.

Acquisition of the PES refinery by anyone, including the two businesses that have now declared themselves to be suitors, would be subject to the approval of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington.

Joe Minott, executive director of Philadelphia Clean Air Council, said he doesn’t trust Rinaldi’s new green intentions.

“I don’t think Mr. Rinaldi has any idea what going green means, what clean energy means, and I would not trust that he would really move forward with something that was acceptable to the community and would benefit the environment in the Philadelphia area,” Minott said.

“Phil Rinaldi would be a terrible choice to do anything with the old refinery,” he added. “While he was a head of PES, I think he essentially destroyed the company and created the mess that it is today.”

Ryan O’Callaghan, president of United Steelworkers Local 10-1, which represented union workers at the refinery, said he had many conversations with Rinaldi and thinks his proposal is very promising.

“We’re familiar with Phil, he’s a good man. He had a vision last time [when he created PES], and it seems like he has a vision this time,” O’Callaghan said.

Rinaldi retired as chief executive of Philadelphia Energy Solutions in 2017. He was head of the company when the private equity firm Carlyle Group bought the refineries from Sunoco.