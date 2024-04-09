From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the past decade, private developers invested about $1 billion into the Delaware River waterfront — mostly for mixed-use and residential developments, according to an economic impact report commissioned by the nonprofit Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

Public infrastructure money to build parks and trails along the riverfront is meant to spur private investment and keep the river accessible to the public.

The goal is to help foster projects like Rivermark Northern Liberties, a $223 million mixed-use development near Spring Garden Street and Columbus Boulevard, said Joe Forkin, president and CEO of the DRWC.

In the coming months, the site that’s been a trash incinerator, a vehicle impound lot and an outdoor music venue over the years will become apartments, retail and a public park that connects to the Delaware River Trail.

“We spent many many years cleaning this [site] out to a residential standard,” Forkin said. “It’s going to be a spectacular showcase for everything the master plan endorsed, a really great connection to the river both visually and physically, the connection of the trails that comes through and a street connector [project].”

While about $1 billion was spent on projects in the past decade, an economic impact study by Econsult Solutions Inc. forecasts another $10 billion will be invested by the private sector in the next decade.