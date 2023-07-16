The Battery in Fishtown is getting a 62-unit boutique hotel
The new Fishtown hotel known as Riversuites is expected to open by the end of the year.
More than a decade since Rivers Casino opened along the Delaware waterfront in Fishtown, it’s getting a hotel.
The plan for a hotel has been in the works for a while but when the casino operators were offered some space inside The Battery — a redeveloped PECO generation station — it was nearly a done deal, officials said.
“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Eric Althaus, general manager of Rivers Casino, about The Battery, a $154 million redevelopment project.
The Riversuites Hotel will share a building with luxury apartments that had residents moving in this summer. The 11-acre site is owned by Philadelphia-based Lubert-Alder Real Estate Funds. Plans include 173 apartments, 135,000 square feet of office space, and 100,000 square feet of event space. There’s even an indoor basketball court.
“We wanted a hotel for a while,” Althaus said. “And knowing that this is something that we can have in the very near future, it just made sense.”
The 62-suite hotel, which takes up four floors, is expected to open by the end of the year, but it’s still under construction until then. It was a $7 million investment. The company expects to hire 40 workers.
The hotel suites were originally designed to be apartments, so the suites have full kitchens and bedrooms that range between 854 square feet up to 2,266 square feet. The goal is to cater to VIP guests with “penthouse style” suites, Althaus said.
The casino sits on a 22-acre property within a five-minute walk of The Battery with Penn Treaty Park in between. The hotel expects to run a 24/7 shuttle between the properties.
