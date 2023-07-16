The Battery in Fishtown is getting a 62-unit boutique hotel

The new Fishtown hotel known as Riversuites is expected to open by the end of the year.

A rendering of the Riversuites Hotel exterior

Rivers Casino Philadelphia plans a boutique luxury hotel in Fishtown inside The Battery. (Courtesy of KOO LLC)

More than a decade since Rivers Casino opened along the Delaware waterfront in Fishtown, it’s getting a hotel.

The plan for a hotel has been in the works for a while but when the casino operators were offered some space inside The Battery — a redeveloped PECO generation station — it was nearly a done deal, officials said.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Eric Althaus, general manager of Rivers Casino, about The Battery, a $154 million redevelopment project.

Inside of a hotel rendering
The new hotel will be called Riversuites. (Courtesy of KOO LLC)

The Riversuites Hotel will share a building with luxury apartments that had residents moving in this summer. The 11-acre site is owned by Philadelphia-based Lubert-Alder Real Estate Funds. Plans include 173 apartments, 135,000 square feet of office space, and 100,000 square feet of event space. There’s even an indoor basketball court.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“We wanted a hotel for a while,” Althaus said. “And knowing that this is something that we can have in the very near future, it just made sense.”

Related Content

The 62-suite hotel, which takes up four floors, is expected to open by the end of the year, but it’s still under construction until then. It was a $7 million investment. The company expects to hire 40 workers.

A rendering of a room in a hotel.
The new casino hotel is expected to open this fall.(Courtesy of KOO LLC)

The hotel suites were originally designed to be apartments, so the suites have full kitchens and bedrooms that range between 854 square feet up to 2,266 square feet. The goal is to cater to VIP guests with “penthouse style” suites, Althaus said.

The casino sits on a 22-acre property within a five-minute walk of The Battery with Penn Treaty Park in between. The hotel expects to run a 24/7 shuttle between the properties.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza

Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza is WHYY News' business reporter.

Read more
A photo of Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza, smiling.

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate