More than a decade since Rivers Casino opened along the Delaware waterfront in Fishtown, it’s getting a hotel.

The plan for a hotel has been in the works for a while but when the casino operators were offered some space inside The Battery — a redeveloped PECO generation station — it was nearly a done deal, officials said.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Eric Althaus, general manager of Rivers Casino, about The Battery, a $154 million redevelopment project.

The Riversuites Hotel will share a building with luxury apartments that had residents moving in this summer. The 11-acre site is owned by Philadelphia-based Lubert-Alder Real Estate Funds. Plans include 173 apartments, 135,000 square feet of office space, and 100,000 square feet of event space. There’s even an indoor basketball court.

“We wanted a hotel for a while,” Althaus said. “And knowing that this is something that we can have in the very near future, it just made sense.”