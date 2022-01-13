Huge offshore wind energy lease sale announced for New Jersey and New York

Scallop fishermen, clammers, and other seafood workers along the Jersey coast worry the massive wind farms will limit their catch and lead to the collapse of the fisheries. The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, a fishing industry group, recently filed a lawsuit against a planned wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which oversees the lease sales, says it reduced the amount of leasing area by 72% after consulting with the fishing industry.

But the industry says the administration is fast-tracking offshore wind development on an industrial scale at the expense of the environment and sustainable fisheries.

“The frequency of BOEM’s announcements on advancing individual offshore wind projects is staggering and far outpaces the time needed to conduct intentional environmental review,” said Anne Hawkins, executive director of the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance. “Yet the agency has still only involved fisheries experts through superficial notice and comment, which hasn’t led to resolving conflicts, especially since fishermen are affected by multiple projects.”

Hawkins said current developers have not adequately engaged with the fishing industry, nor have they addressed environmental impacts.

“We desperately need a programmatic, inclusive approach to meet the twin goals of seafood sustainability and renewable energy. The New York Bight is a hugely conflicted area, and issuing new leases before putting processes in place to mitigate the clear risks this scale of development poses to historic food production and ecological resilience will result in devastating impacts that would have been largely avoidable with careful planning,” she said.

Communities and some environmentalists along the Jersey coast also oppose offshore wind, saying it will damage ecosystems and tourism.

“Any further bidding on the use of our waters by foreign money-driven firms without the public and all stakeholders having complete input and following the required steps in moving forward are unacceptable,” said Suzanne Hornick, a member of Protect Our Coast NJ. The group opposes current development plans by the Danish company Orsted as well as Shell’s Atlantic Shores off the coast of South Jersey. Hornick supports solar energy but says offshore wind will increase electricity rates, threaten the endangered North Atlantic right whale, and pose a danger to ships.

Gov. Murphy said he takes the concerns of both the fisheries and coastal communities “very seriously.”

“We think the concerns are manageable,” he said. “We think there are solutions to the concerns of both communities.”

The lease auction will take place Feb. 23.