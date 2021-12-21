Feds drop hate crime charges against ex-Bordentown Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr.
Frank Nucera Jr. will not stand trial for a third time.
Federal prosecutors have dropped the charges of hate crime assault and civil rights deprivation against the former Bordentown Township police chief after two separate juries deadlocked on those counts.
The court action took place during a teleconference Tuesday morning with U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler.
Nucera was charged with hate crime assault and depriving the civil rights of then-18-year-old Timothy Stroye during a Sept. 1, 2016 incident at the Ramada Inn on U.S. Route 206. Stroye had been arrested for trespassing at the property. Prosecutors accused Nucera of slamming Stroye’s head into a metal door jamb in the hotel as officers were escorting him out of the building. He was convicted for making false statements to federal prosecutors during the first trial in 2019 and is appealing that conviction.
The dropped charges come after two mistrials in which jurors could not agree whether Nucera attacked Stroye in the first place.
It was never a question whether Nucera, who was the township’s top cop for a decade, had racist views. One of his subordinate officers secretly recorded him uttering racial slurs and going on rants against Black people prior to the incident at the Ramada Inn, including saying that Black people should “stay the f*** out of Bordentown.” Nucera’s own defense attorney said he deserved the public scorn for his comments during the second trial.
The only evidence presented by prosecutors of Nucera attacking Stroye was the word of subordinate officers Nathan Roohr and Sal Guido, who testified against their former boss. Roohr made the secret recordings of Nucera using racial slurs prior to and after the incident and reported Nucera to the FBI for the alleged assault.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!