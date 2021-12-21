Feds drop hate crime charges against ex-Bordentown Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr.

Frank Nucera Jr. will not stand trial for a third time.

Federal prosecutors have dropped the charges of hate crime assault and civil rights deprivation against the former Bordentown Township police chief after two separate juries deadlocked on those counts.

The court action took place during a teleconference Tuesday morning with U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler.

Nucera was charged with hate crime assault and depriving the civil rights of then-18-year-old Timothy Stroye during a Sept. 1, 2016 incident at the Ramada Inn on U.S. Route 206. Stroye had been arrested for trespassing at the property. Prosecutors accused Nucera of slamming Stroye’s head into a metal door jamb in the hotel as officers were escorting him out of the building. He was convicted for making false statements to federal prosecutors during the first trial in 2019 and is appealing that conviction.