As New Jersey examines wealth disparities, advocates say reparations should be on the table

Last September, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order establishing the state’s Wealth Disparity Task Force.

According to Murphy’s office, the task force “advises the Murphy Administration on strategies to address the various causes and effects of wealth disparity” in the state.

This summer, the group has gathered public input at a series of virtual hearings on a range of issues, including the state of the economy, criminal justice, and education.

Sheila Reynerston, a senior policy analyst with the New Jersey Policy Perspective, said the state has one of the largest racial wealth gaps in the nation. During a hearing last month,m Reynerston submitted testimony imploring officials to consider tax reform that would increase taxes on the wealthy, end loopholes for corporations, and create a more progressive system of taxation on inherited wealth.

“I think that it’s becoming more and more common knowledge that the tax code is tilted towards those who are wealthy and well connected to policymakers,” Reynerston said. “Wealth disparities will continue to be extreme, as long as taxation remains to be very kind and soft on the very wealthy individuals and corporations who take advantage of existing loopholes and take advantage of an anti-tax rhetoric that has successfully convinced Americans that we should not like taxes.”