A bill that would require students at New Jersey public colleges and universities to receive instruction on American government and civic engagement is one step closer to passage after a Senate committee approved it earlier this week.

Majority Whip Sen. Troy Singleton (D-7) reintroduced the measure in January. He said the measure would increase understanding of how American democracy works and that it’s his hope to boost civic participation in the state.

“I think fundamentally, more broadly, there’s been, especially over the last decade, a persistent misinformation and disinformation campaign, waged by some, to undermine the credibility of our democracy here in our country. And I fundamentally believe that we are seeking to raise and create citizen leaders in order, frankly, to maintain our basic democratic foundation,” Singleton said.

He also stressed that civics lessons under the proposal would be nonpartisan.

“The proposal we envision, frankly, is not to shade any ideology one way or another. That’s not the goal. It’s really to make a more informed electorate. So they can move forward,” Singleton said.