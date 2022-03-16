The New Jersey General Assembly Science, Innovation and Technology Committee on Monday approved four measures regarding virtual currencies and blockchain technology, including some that would regulate transactions involving digital assets, like cryptocurrency.

For years, some lawmakers have pushed for regulations on virtual currencies and the blockchain technologies that enable them.

This month, Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez (D-19) re-introduced the Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Act which Assembly Democrats said would “provide transparency, consumer protections, and a licensing structure for both operators and consumers engaging in virtual currency transactions.”

It would require people to procure a license to engage in digital asset business activity with or on behalf of a New Jersey resident. People who have been convicted of fraud, embezzlement, forgery, or theft within the past five years would be prohibited from being issued a license.