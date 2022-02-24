Making sense of cryptocurrencies and NFTs

Cryptocurrency, once a fringe platform used by tech-savvy investors — and favored by cybercriminals — appears to be moving into the mainstream, with thousands of digital currencies available, like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, athlete Aaron Rogers and other notable figures are asking for crypto paychecks. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of art, videos and code are selling for record amounts. The flurry of crypto ads that aired during the Super Bowl this month left many of us feeling like we’d better get in on the action before it’s too late.

Cryptocurrency has a lot of vocal proponents, with big financial stakes, but there are also many critics who warn that it’s all a scam. This hour, we’ll try to make sense of where the crypto truth lies. New York Times technology columnist KEVIN ROOSE guides us through the crypto frontier with a primer on virtual currencies, blockchains and NFTS, their potential risks, and how and where they could work.

Recommended reading

