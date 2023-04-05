Gov. Murphy signs overhaul of campaign finance laws in New Jersey
Opponents claim the new regulations worsen election fairness by doubling current campaign contribution limits and threatening local pay-to-play laws.
Contentious legislation known as the “Election Transparency Act” is now law in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy enacted the measure which supporters say counters a rise in corporate campaign spending following the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.
Recently fast-tracked through the state Legislature, the law requires so-called “dark money groups” to disclose campaign donations exceeding $7,500.
It passed primarily along party lines, though a few Democrats voted against the law.
Opponents claim the new regulations make elections less fair by doubling current campaign contribution limits, and threatening local pay-to-play laws by allowing government contractors to donate to political campaigns.
Under the new rules, Murphy will have the power to appoint new members of the Election Law Enforcement Commission.
The commission is currently mired in scandal after a public records request revealed controversial emails sent by ELEC director Jeffrey Brindle. Advocacy groups, like Garden State Equality, called the emails racist and anti-LGBTQ.
Brindle’s lawyer denies those claims and says it’s part of a larger scheme to push him out of his position.
