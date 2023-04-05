Contentious legislation known as the “Election Transparency Act” is now law in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy enacted the measure which supporters say counters a rise in corporate campaign spending following the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.

Recently fast-tracked through the state Legislature, the law requires so-called “dark money groups” to disclose campaign donations exceeding $7,500.

It passed primarily along party lines, though a few Democrats voted against the law.