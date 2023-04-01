A bill known as the Election Transparency Act is headed to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

The legislation requires so-called “dark money groups” to disclose campaign donations exceeding $7,500.

It passed the General Assembly by a 45-31 vote, largely along party lines. Democratic Assemblymembers Dan Benson and John McKeon broke with their party in opposing the bill.

Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald, D-Camden, sponsored the bill. Greenwald said he crafted the measure to counter a surge in corporate campaign spending following the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.