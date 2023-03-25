“My goal in sending these to the press was just to say, ‘hey, dig deeper, there might be more here, do investigative reporting.’ That’s what reporters do. Let’s let the public know the full story of what’s going on,” Griffin said.

Brindle’s attorney Bruce Afran said the focus on the emails comes after he filed a lawsuit alleging that the Murphy Administration conspired to force Brindle out of his role as executive director last year. Afran told WHYY News on Friday that Murphy’s counsel Parimal Garg, Chief of Staff George Helmy, and Chief Ethics Officer Dominic Rota called a meeting with Brindle on Nov. 2 — a couple of days after Brindle published a political satire critical of “dark money” groups. Murphy has been criticized in recent years for involvement with so-called groups.

During the meeting, Afran alleged, Rota demanded that Brindle resign, claiming that Brindle had sent an “anti-gay” email that Murphy officials declined to furnish at the time. Afran claimed that Rota later urged the Election Law Enforcement Commission board to fire Brindle and that Murphy officials claimed that Brindle also emailed “racist” remarks.

Afran contended that the emails were not meant to be critical of either LGBTQIA groups or Black Lives Matter.

“Jeff was not objecting to a policy to respect people’s pronouns. That’s false,” Afran told WHYY News. “The email said that everyone should consider adding their personal pronouns to their email line and that’s what Jeff said ‘give me a break to.’ It wasn’t saying, I don’t respect other people’s choices. He was saying ‘give me a break. I don’t need to be told to do that.’”

Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality, a statewide nonprofit prioritizing LGBTQIA rights, has called on Brindle to resign.

“We have lost all trust in Jeffery Brindle’s ability to serve honestly and fairly as the chief enforcement official overseeing New Jersey elections,” Fuscarino said in a statement Friday.