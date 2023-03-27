New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Monday that his office had taken control of the Paterson Police Department.

“Earlier this morning. I exercised my authority as Attorney General and superseded the Paterson Police Department,” Platkin said at a press conference. “Effective immediately, my office has assumed control of all law enforcement functions of the Paterson Police Department.”

Platkin tapped Isa Abbassi, current Chief of Strategic Initiatives for the New York Police Department, to become Paterson Police’s Officer-In-Charge starting in May.

The changes come days after the release of police body-camera footage showing the death of Najee Seabrooks, a local activist who was in mental distress when cops killed him, and as public pleas for police reform have intensified in Silk City.

“Due to a number of events and concerns involving the Paterson Police Department. There is a crisis of confidence in law enforcement in this city. And under these circumstances, I cannot deliver on my duty to protect the people of Paterson and to keep officers safe who are sworn to protect them. That cannot continue,” Platkin said.