Takeaways from New Jersey election: Trump looms large and signs of Democratic enthusiasm

New Jersey primary voters chose their nominees — and President Donald Trump notched a win in his endorsement belt — in one of two high-stakes governor’s races being held this year.

While officials from both parties say November’s general election will hinge on local, pocketbook issues, the outcome will also be closely watched as a harbinger of how both parties might fare in next year’s midterm elections, and as a test of both Democratic enthusiasm and how the GOP fares without Trump on the ballot.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday’s primary results:

Trump notches a decisive win

2025’s off-year elections have been rough for Republicans and Trump.

The president went all in on Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court race this spring, backing conservative Brad Schimel, even as polls showed Schimel lagging his Democratic-backed rival. Schimel went on to lose by a whopping 10 points, even after billionaire Elon Musk and groups he backed poured $21 million into the race.

This time, Trump’s chosen candidate, Republican front-runner Jack Ciattarelli, easily won the nomination.

“Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” Trump wrote in a social media post announcing his endorsement last month. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!”

After losing in 2021 to term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy by the slimmest of margins, Ciattarelli is hoping his third try for the office will be the charm.

The endorsement was a blow, in particular, to Ciattarelli rival Bill Spadea, a conservative radio host who ran by vowing to enthusiastically back the president’s agenda.

Ciattarelli, he complained in one ad, “did more than disagree with the president. He disrespected him. Me? I’ve been a supporter of President Trump since he came down the escalator.”

He said voters should feel free to flout Trump’s advice: “I’ve disagreed with him in the past. It’s ok for you to disagree with him now.”

Trump, who spends many summer weekends in the state at his Bedminister golf club, alluded to the name dropping during a tele-rally he held on Ciattarelli’s behalf. “Other people are going around saying I endorsed them. That’s not true,” he said.