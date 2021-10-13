Behind the empty storefronts and top-level unemployment stats, Philadelphia’s economy is slowly recovering. That’s the main takeaway from a new dashboard from The Pew Charitable Trusts that combines data from the federal government, a credit agency, and other sources to give a rolling look at local business health in our region.

“How many businesses have we lost? Which communities have lost them? These are very important questions,” said Tom Ginsberg, senior officer with Pew’s Philadelphia Research and Policy Initiative.

The tool, much like the COVID-19 case trackers rolled out by researchers and local governments during the pandemic, provides a regularly updated look at the local economy. The results can be filtered by ZIP code, industries, and other factors.