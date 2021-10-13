Why gas prices are on the rise in the Philadelphia region, across the U.S.

Gas prices are rising in the Philadelphia region and across the country, with the average U.S. price of regular gas up 7 cents over the past two weeks.

In New Jersey, for example, prices are more than $1 per gallon higher than they were a year ago. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, up three cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The price increase comes down to both supply and demand.

On the supply side, the price of crude oil is twice what it was in October 2020. Oil producers tried to decrease production during the pandemic as people travelled much less, and are still trying to increase production to recover from that, according to NPR. The recent hurricanes in the U.S. also affected the supply. Earlier this month, OPEC, the international cartel of oil producers, decided to only gradually add supply back to the market, according to The New York Times.