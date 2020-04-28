Many questions, few answers at first Delaware coronavirus business forum

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Should workers at the Grotto Pizza shops on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk be installing plexiglass dividers between booths to keep diners separate?

Will bookstores have to limit access to just ten customers at a time?

Will beach rentals serving single families be allowed to open before hotels?

And most importantly, when will Delaware start relaxing coronavirus restrictions that have crippled businesses throughout the state?

More than 300 people took part in the first virtual town hall for small businesses on Monday afternoon. Lots of business owners had questions, but the forum’s hosts, state Division of Small Business Director Damian DeStefano nor Kurt Foreman, president and CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, didn’t have many answers. They promised to use the feedback provided by businesses to improve the state’s reopening process.

“Our office has been hearing from small business owners. I know what many of you have been going through and I sympathize with the challenges that you are all facing,” DeStefano said. “I’ve heard the concerns, at times frustration, I’ve also heard the resolve of many of our business owners.”