Philadelphia City Council will resume sessions next week, but will not physically go back to the council chambers.

An email to councilmembers from Council President Darrell Clarke, a copy of which was obtained by WHYY News, says the decision to stay virtual came because of the “very dangerous delta variant of COVID-19, which has compelled many governments and businesses to reverse their plans for reopening.”

The email goes on to say the delta variant “represents an ongoing and unpredictable threat to public health whether vaccinated or not.”

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Clarke said they didn’t want to put plastic shielding between the council desks, which are bolted to the floor, in order to have a live session. The hard-wired microphone system also would have to be reconfigured into a wireless system, which is currently being done, he said.

Clarke added that there “isn’t very good air circulation in the room,” which will have to be rectified.