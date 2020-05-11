Oil and gas companies asked, then received changes to Fed coronavirus stimulus program

Oil-state Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota praised the changes.

“It’s another arrow in the quiver” to help the oil industry in his state, Cramer said in a video statement.

Environmentalists questioned whether the government should be throwing a lifeline to the fossil fuel industry — one of the country’s biggest sources of greenhouse gases. Emissions must be cut dramatically, scientists say, if the world is to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Others saw the Federal Reserve — an independent institution that is supposed to stay outside politics — giving preferential treatment to a powerful industry with substantial ties to the Trump administration.

“This is an oil bailout for a specific set of companies,” said Graham Steele, the director of the Corporations and Society Initiative at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Steele, a former aide to Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, said the program is risky because climate change risks making these companies’ assets — oil and gas reserves — “stranded assets” in the future, if governments tax carbon to avert runaway climate change.

He said the loans are also risky because many of the companies were doing poorly before the pandemic.

“(The Fed) had structured the program in a way so as not to lose taxpayers’ money. And now members of Congress and industry have lobbied them. And under that pressure, they have buckled. They have changed the program to help out a specific industry,” Steele said.

The Federal Reserve says changes to the program weren’t made with the oil industry in mind, and that other industries could benefit. Business groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce also lobbied for the changes.

But observers see the Fed’s revisions to its lending guidelines as a clear win for oil and gas companies.

David Livingston with Eurasia group, a risk management firm, said the changes are especially good for oil and gas companies because of the high amount of debt some have accumulated.

He said they’ve had to borrow because revenues from oil and gas alone have not been enough for them to cover their costs.

“They were sort of running on a treadmill and the entire shale enterprise was increasing its production month over month, year over year over year, in large part, thanks to the continued provision of relatively low cost capital,” Livingston said.

The idea behind the strategy was that prices for oil and gas would eventually rise and they’d be able to pay off their debts. But the opposite has happened, at least for oil. It plummeted into the negative range in April, though prices are recovering.