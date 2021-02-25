Racial bias in the appraisal industry — an industry that is dominated by white people — is an understudied contributor to historical and ongoing segregation and wealth disparities in Philadelphia and across the United States.

President Biden’s recently released Memorandum on Redressing Our Nation’s and the Federal Government’s History of Discriminatory Housing Practices and Policies addresses the subject, stating:

“During the 20th century, Federal, State, and local governments systematically implemented racially discriminatory housing policies that contributed to segregated neighborhoods and inhibited equal opportunity and the chance to build wealth for Black, Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and Native American families, and other underserved communities. Ongoing legacies of residential segregation and discrimination remain ever-present in our society. These include a racial gap in homeownership; a persistent undervaluation of properties owned by families of color…”

President Biden’s statement notes the role of appraisals in undervaluing properties owned by non-white families, which directly contributes to dramatic wealth disparities in the America. Black and Latino families have approximately one-tenth the wealth of white families and much of this gap is the result of wide racial disparities in the homeownership rate and disparities in the equity white and non-white families have in their homes. In 2019, 73 percent of white families owned their homes compared to 42 percent of Black and 47 percent of Latino families. But this is not a problem that just affects individual families. Entire neighborhoods that are predominantly non-white often are subject to undervalued appraisals, adversely affecting white and non-white families in those communities.

It has been argued that this undervaluation is not related to racial bias on the part of appraisers because all an appraiser does is establish a value based on a well-established set of rules. But it is an inexact science tasked with producing an objective estimate of value and it is the appraiser’s job is to determine that market value. So how could undervaluation happen?

In establishing a property’s value, an appraiser typically selects three “comps.” Comps are recent sales within a given distance of the property being valued. There are often multiple usable comps and the appraiser could select the lower valued sales, yielding a lower appraised value. Then there are “adjustments” for differences between the comp and the property being valued (e.g., differences between the property being valued and the comps’ condition). While there are guidelines for adjustments, they can make a difference in the value. Accordingly, there are subjective elements of this objective process – consciously or unconsciously – that can introduce bias into an appraisal.