Real estate developer Tayyib Smith doesn’t mince words when talking about the Philadelphia Land Bank and its process for disposing of public parcels.

“The system needs to be blown up — reimagined,” said Smith, one-half of S&R Holdings.

His forceful words are rooted in his personal experience with the Land Bank, an episode Smith still does not completely comprehend.

In 2019, his company was chosen to develop an affordable housing project on a group of city-owned lots in West Philadelphia. The project required Smith and his partners to obtain parcels from the Land Bank.

Years later, the development is in limbo — partly because those parcels are still with the Land Bank — a fact that baffles Smith after all the time and resources his company devoted to pushing the project forward.

“The Land Bank was designed to streamline the process of transferring vacant and blighted properties into the hands of developers who are committed to serving the public good. But instead, it has become a bottleneck,” Smith said.

He shared his frustrations during a public hearing Wednesday that was part performance review and part strategy session.

Council members heard from community development corporations, real estate developers, community gardeners and government officials for more than four hours. And like Smith, most of them agreed that when it comes to the Land Bank, there is still much room for improvement.

“We believe the Land Bank has failed to live up to its expectations,” said Rick Sauer, executive director of the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporation.