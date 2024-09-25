New Philly program offers aspiring carpenters on-the-job training

The one-year fellowship is operated by the Philadelphia Energy Company with funding from the state.

A person wearing a gas mask works on a home

Habitat for Humanity carpentry fellow Emma Joyce works on a house in West Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

On a recent weekday, Marcus Posso stood against the railing of a West Philly porch, his dark curls and neon green T-shirt dusted with drywall particles.

He’s a bit tired but in good spirits. It’s another day on the job.

“I love working with my hands,” said Posso on the 200 block of Avondale Street.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The 22-year-old is one of three carpentry fellows working for Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia under a new program the city launched in January. Since then, the trio has bounced between a pair of neighborhood rowhouses the organization is renovating through its Build Team.

Along the way, they’re learning it all — how to make masonry and structural repairs, replace joists and subfloors and install flooring and cabinetry. Insulation and drywall too.

The goal is to put them in a position to be full-time carpenters by providing extensive field experience and the knowledge needed to obtain industry certifications.

“We try to really cover everything in as much detail as we can so that the fellows have hands-on training and have the time to build muscle memory,” said Leslie “Zee” Whitmer, the group’s instructor.

She said it can be difficult to find opportunities to become a well-rounded carpenter, especially for women, who routinely have to fight for a place in the male-dominated industry.

Zee Whitmer smiles to the camera while workers work on a house behind her
Zee Witmer is the instructor piloting Habitat for Humanity’s carpentry fellowship program. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“People often get stuck doing the same thing for years and years and not getting increased skill, which would lead to increased salaries,” Whitmer said.

Related Content

When he was younger, Posso helped fix up his uncle’s investment properties and make repairs his uncle’s tenants requested. He learned a lot, including that he loved carpentry. But skill-wise he was closer to intermediate than professional.

Posso said the fellowship has taken his abilities to another level. He now feels confident he could be hired by a company and, eventually, set out on his own.

“I always wanted to be a real estate investor like my uncle and actually put affordable housing in places where I came from,” said Posso. “I was always raised around people that didn’t have the proper housing or adequate housing.”

Emma Joyce applied for the fellowship after volunteering with Habitat. Before that, she had applied her skills to disaster relief efforts in the United States and abroad.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Everything she learned was on the fly, dependent on what was needed at a particular job site on a given day. With more formal training, she now wants to pursue carpentry as a career — hopefully in the affordable housing space.

“It really puts you in an environment where you’re learning all the time,” said Joyce, 30. “That makes it really exciting.”

The Philadelphia Energy Authority is partnering with Habit for a total of two years, donating $600,000 to help cover salaries and operating costs.

PEA used funding the city received from the state through the American Rescue Plan. The fellowship program is part of the authority’s workforce development efforts.

“What we realized is there is huge value in having a second training step where folks can work for an employer, get some experience on the ground in the field, doing this actual work,” said president and CEO Emily Schapira.

Schapira said PEA hopes to make the fellowship program a permanent part of the authority’s work.

Subscribe to PlanPhilly

Our weekly newsletter delivers original reporting on the people, places and things that make Philly.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on housing, transportation, and development.

You may also like

About Aaron Moselle

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate