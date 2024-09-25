New Philly program offers aspiring carpenters on-the-job training

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

On a recent weekday, Marcus Posso stood against the railing of a West Philly porch, his dark curls and neon green T-shirt dusted with drywall particles.

He’s a bit tired but in good spirits. It’s another day on the job.

“I love working with my hands,” said Posso on the 200 block of Avondale Street.

The 22-year-old is one of three carpentry fellows working for Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia under a new program the city launched in January. Since then, the trio has bounced between a pair of neighborhood rowhouses the organization is renovating through its Build Team.

Along the way, they’re learning it all — how to make masonry and structural repairs, replace joists and subfloors and install flooring and cabinetry. Insulation and drywall too.

The goal is to put them in a position to be full-time carpenters by providing extensive field experience and the knowledge needed to obtain industry certifications.

“We try to really cover everything in as much detail as we can so that the fellows have hands-on training and have the time to build muscle memory,” said Leslie “Zee” Whitmer, the group’s instructor.

She said it can be difficult to find opportunities to become a well-rounded carpenter, especially for women, who routinely have to fight for a place in the male-dominated industry.

“People often get stuck doing the same thing for years and years and not getting increased skill, which would lead to increased salaries,” Whitmer said.