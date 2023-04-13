Now the city is getting involved to help find better answers. The mayor asked the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation to fast track a trio of requests for proposals for the arena study. Submissions are due on April 28.

“I mean, it’s just to have the information — so you can make a rational decision,” Kenney said. “Whoever makes the decision, either … this administration or the next, or Council. Of course, Council has to be involved because there’s legislative changes that are needed.”

The proposed development has received a major thumbs down from the majority of business and community groups in Chinatown, who worry about maintaining the neighborhood’s cultural identity and small business viability. It received a big endorsement, however, from Black union leaders and Black clergy after Sixers leadership pledged to include Black entrepreneurs in the project’s construction and rollout.

Responses from mayoral candidates vying to replace Kenney were mixed when asked about the Sixers arena at Tuesday’s debate on the campus of Temple University.

Kenney admitted the development has been controversial, but said he hopes the study will give clear answers, on many different issues.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for private investment. A lot of private investment in downtown and on East Market Street. But we can’t really make a decision until we have all the facts,” he said. “This study will show us, or give us an idea, regarding the impacts [it] will have on the community, on parking, on traffic, on economics. And we really can’t make a decision of this magnitude without having all that data at our fingertips.”