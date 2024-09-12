Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

For more than two hours Wednesday, Mayor Cherelle Parker presided over a community meeting packed with opponents and supporters of the 76ers’ proposal to build a new arena in Center City.

She listened to residents and business owners who fear the development will destroy nearby Chinatown, and union leaders and Black clergy who view the project as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Philadelphia.

And at the end of it, the mayor vowed to consider all of those viewpoints before deciding whether to back the controversial 76 Place development.

“When it is time for me as mayor of this city to stand up and affirm where I am on this issue, you will know where I am,” said Parker inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, adding that she will announce her position “very soon.”

The Sixers need Parker’s support for the $1.5 billion development to move forward. If she backs the project, City Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed site, will introduce enabling legislation on behalf of the administration.

The team has said it needs City Council to authorize the arena by the end of the year in order to open the arena for the 2031-2032 season, when its lease expires at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

While Parker has yet to take a public stance on the arena, political observers expect her to throw her weight behind it given her strong ties to the city’s construction trades, which support the development. At the start of Wednesday night’s meeting, she said her decision will reflect what she believes is best for the city overall.

“Whatever decision we ultimately make, I need you to hear me. Chinatown, Washington Square West, Market East — you all matter to me. And all of Philadelphia matters to me,” said Parker.