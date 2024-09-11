Mayor Parker to discuss Sixers arena proposal during town hall in Center City

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is hosting a town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss the 76ers’ arena proposal with community members. The two-hour event will occur at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, a few blocks from where the team wants to build the $1.55 billion facility in Center City.

Fliers for the meeting started circulating on Sunday. They direct people to enter the convention center at 13th and Arch Streets. The discussion begins at 6 p.m. and will be offered in English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

Parker has yet to take a firm stance on the controversial project but has said the city “cannot afford” to reject any economic development opportunity summarily. She also has strong political ties with the Philadelphia Building Trades and Construction Council, an influential umbrella organization that supports the arena. The group was the first to endorse Parker during her run for mayor last year.

The mayor has privately discussed the arena with community leaders from Chinatown, which sits feet from the proposed site at 10th and Market Streets. Wednesday’s meeting will be the first time Parker has publicly addressed the project with community stakeholders since taking office in January.