From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) Presidential Town Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, telling voters that she and President Joe Biden were counting on their support in “the most existential, consequential and important election of our lifetime.”

“President Biden and I know this is a community that is a force and must always be recognized, and must always be recognized for the leadership that has provided for so much progress throughout the history of our country,” Harris said.

Harris emphasized the administration’s commitment to strengthening and protecting the Affordable Care Act and abortion rights. She also highlighted the nearly $160 million in federal investment to cap the Vine Street Expressway — the “Chinatown Stitch” — to support and transform communities who have experienced “long standing inequities.”

“Fundamentally, this election will come down to this,” she told the approximately 1,200 attendees “President Biden and I fight for the American people. Donald Trump does not.”

Harris referenced ongoing concerns about Biden’s health, and doubled down on her support for his candidacy.

“The past few days have been a reminder that running for president of the United States is never easy, nor should it be,” she said. “But one thing we know about our President Joe Biden, he is a fighter. And he is the first to say, when you get knocked down, you get right back up.”