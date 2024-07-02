From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chinatown’s Ginger Arts Center aims to provide the youth in the neighborhood with a safe space to express creativity and connect with others while learning about their culture.

A grand opening event on Sunday welcomed dozens of people to the new space that offers youth-led programming and workshops, as well as access to equipment and workspaces for creativity.

The arts center is being led by members of Students for the Preservation of Chinatown (SPOC) and Students Against Sixers Arena (SASA) who formed in opposition to the proposed 76ers arena on Market Street.

Co-founder Kenny Chiu is a lifelong resident of Chinatown after his parents immigrated to the neighborhood in the early 2000s. He said Chinatown provided a place where they could live and thrive without English and where they found community.

“That place has been a really safe place for me to live and grow up and thrive,” Chiu said. “Chinatown has not only been the starting place for me and my parents, but I feel like many people have the same story of finding a home here.”

Chiu said one of the reasons Ginger Arts Center came to be was from the posters created by the Save Chinatown Coalition, which he said served as a way to “show people that we’re a community.”

“I like to say often that the 76ers owners have spent millions of dollars on lobbying and advertisements and our way of doing advertisements is through art and that’s how we get our message out,” Chiu said.

