‘She’s ready’: Delaware lawmakers endorse VP Kamala Harris for Democratic nomination

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Delaware’s U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper are urging members of their party to support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president.

President Joe Biden on Sunday announced he was withdrawing from the race after mounting concerns over his age and ability to win against former President Donald Trump. Biden endorsed Harris to run in his stead as the Democratic nominee.

Coons and Carper joined U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough in New Castle County on Monday morning to educate veterans on how to claim disability benefits.

Coons, a close friend of Biden and campaign co-chair, said he was speaking at a forum in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday when he saw he missed a call from the president. Audience members began to gasp as they saw Biden’s letter posted ro social media indicating he was ending his reelection bid.

Coons said Biden’s decision was “selfless and historic.”

“It’s my hope that my colleagues and others around the country will give him the accolades that he so deserved, as the most consequential president of my lifetime,” he said. “Someone who came into office in the middle of three incredible crises. A global pandemic caused, in part made worse by its mishandling by his predecessor, that ultimately took a million Americans’ lives; a deep economic recession and crisis caused by that pandemic; and a crisis of democracy.”

Media reports of senior aides managing the president’s schedule to shield the public from fully seeing the toll his age had taken has dogged the president for months. WHYY News attended a “Communities in Action” forum for Delaware state, local and community leaders in April. Biden addressed the crowd just before WHYY was allowed access to the event. White House personnel at the time said it was a surprise visit from the president.

Coons disputed claims that Biden has been “bubble wrapped” by his top aides, pointing to rallies, press conferences and network interviews Biden has conducted since his poor debate performance nearly a month ago. He did not address any time period prior to the June 27 debate.