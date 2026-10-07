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Growing up in Latin America, Gabriela Ponce said there was a lot of value placed on body image. So, she thought she had an idea of what women should look like: hourglass figures with thin waistlines.

But the magazine covers of slender models, diet culture and celebrity high-energy fitness workouts of the ‘90s began to influence her. Ponce developed an eating disorder as a teen.

“It was so embedded in the culture that it was hard to escape,” she said.

She struggled with bulimia and anorexia into her mid 20s before she sought treatment, which involved a team of psychologists, nutritionists, medical experts and other experts.

Since entering eating disorder recovery over a decade ago, Ponce, who lives in New York City, has become a mother and an athlete, and prioritizes strength, stamina and happiness. She’s embraced body positivity and is constantly working on her emotional and mental health to stay in recovery.

But her approach to wellness and life was rocked a couple years ago when she started noticing a cultural shift back toward weight loss and thinness with the explosion of GLP-1 medications.

“To start seeing friends who I’d never considered were overweight … going on these GLP-1s, having access to them, shrinking their bodies in like record time, I found it really triggering,” Ponce said.

Now, magazine covers feature professional athletes like Serena Williams, someone she had admired for her success in tennis and different body shape, now the face of a popular telehealth company that prescribes and advertises glucagon-like peptide-1 medications for weight loss, sexual health, hair growth and more.

Ponce’s social media feed these days is filled with advertisements from various companies selling the drugs, some with limited medical and mental health screenings or follow-up care.

It presents a dangerous situation for people in the eating disorder community and those who are at risk of developing an eating disorder, advocates and behavioral health experts say.

“There are people who, unfortunately, if they do take these products, it might cause tremendous harm,” said Samantha DeCaro, who has a doctorate in psychology and specializes in eating disorder treatment at The Renfrew Center in Philadelphia. “And paired with the accessibility of these products, it’s very concerning.”