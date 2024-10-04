What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

With voting day a month away, 1812 Productions is rolling out its annual sketch comedy performance torn from the headlines.

“This Is the Week That Is: The Election Special” is a variety show of sketch comedy, improvised comedy and musical parodies revolving around the Nov. 5 presidential election.

But the candidates themselves are missing. Impersonations of the bluster and pontification of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are as absent as a straight answer in a vice presidential debate.

“We don’t have anybody playing Kamala or Trump or Vance,” said Jennifer Childs, co-creator and head writer. “I do play Walz. That’s the only spoiler I’m giving.”

Learning precisely how Childs, a barely 5-foot-tall comedic spark plug, can pull off impersonating a 6-foot-2-inch former football coach from Nebraska will have to wait until the show opens Saturday, Oct. 4 at Plays and Players Theatre for a month-long run.

“Everyone does a Trump impersonation now. Everyone does it. I think we’re a little tired of him,” said director Melanie Cotton. “It’s the people who represent them — other politicians, the people who uplift them, those are the people who are funny. I think that’s more interesting than trying to do, you know, the 50th Trump impersonation.”