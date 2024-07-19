The RNC is over. Here are 5 things you need to know

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The 2024 Republican National Convention wrapped up on Thursday night in Milwaukee with former President Donald Trump’s address to the delegates. Trump’s speech marked the first major public remarks he delivered following the assassination attempt against him less than a week ago.

It was also the first in-person Republican convention since the COVID pandemic prompted cancellation of most events surrounding the 2020 RNC. The final evening featured a wide range of speakers, from the retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to the evangelical leader Franklin Graham, culminating in Trump’s speech, which capped off a week of events and speeches in support of the former president’s vision of the country. Here’s what you need to know from the 2024 Republican convention.

1. For Trump, unity means aligning with him

As he formally accepted his nomination for the third time, Trump began by promising to be a president for “all of America,” before ultimately pivoting to attacking his enemies – albeit in an unusually sedate tone of voice.

Trump’s speech foregrounded his attempted assassination, which he described moment by moment, telling the crowd he was protected by “Almighty God.”

After those calls for unity and expressions of gratitude, Trump eventually shifted to attacking Democrats for, in his words, “weaponizing” the justice system through the multiple criminal indictments he has faced. Without evidence, he accused his political opponents of using the Covid pandemic to “cheat” on the 2020 election – despite the fact that multiple bipartisan reviews have affirmed the legitimacy of the election.

Trump also complained about Democrats who’ve described his actions including his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election as a threat to democracy, claiming, “I am the one saving democracy.”