For too long, families and community advocates say stories about people with disabilities have narrowly focused on how those disabilities made people less capable.

Instead, film producer and writer Marsha Hallager wanted to explore stories of people who lived full lives with disabilities and became pioneers and game changers in the arts, motherhood and civil rights.

“We have to find out the stories behind the stories,” she said.

That’s what Hallager, filmmakers and other creators set out to do in “American Masters: Renegades,” a documentary short series on PBS exploring the untold stories of five disabled historical figures who paved the way for future generations.

Members from Philadelphia’s disability community, advocacy organizations and support programs gathered at WHYY Tuesday for a special film screening and panel event.

Local leaders remarked on how progress has been made in meeting the needs of people with disabilities, but they emphasized there needs to be more opportunities in housing, transportation, health care and other areas to improve quality of life.

“We have to become barrier-free,” said Domonique Howell, a disability advocate and independent living specialist who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair full-time. “And really focus on the independent living philosophy and the social model aspect of disability.”

The documentary series features five disabled figures, including the late Celestine Tate Harrington, a Philadelphia street musician and performer. She was born with a congenital joint condition that made her unable to use her arms and legs.