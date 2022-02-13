Trenton has been awarded $5 million in a state grant to kick start planning a transportation project involving autonomous vehicles.

The grant comes from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Local Transportation Project Fund. It will be used to plan the Trenton Mobility and Opportunity: Vehicles Equity System (MOVES) Project.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says 70% of households in his city have only one car or no car at all.

“We have many residents who live in the senior towers and the like that have no real transportation options,” he said.