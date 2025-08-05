New Jersey reaches billion-dollar PFAS settlement with DuPont, Chemours, Corteva

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

New Jersey has reached a $2 billion agreement with DuPont and other companies to settle claims they contaminated the state with toxic PFAS and other chemicals from four industrial sites.

State officials are calling the deal the “largest environmental settlement” ever awarded to a single state. The payments will be made over 25 years and will support communities impacted by contamination statewide, natural resources and remediation of the sites.

The settlement follows a month of trial proceedings over a 2019 lawsuit alleging chemical company DuPont and its spinoff companies discharged hundreds of pollutants from its Chambers Works facility in Pennsville and Carney’s Point for decades, failed to inform the public about the risks and circumvented environmental laws.

The agreement marks the third PFAS-related settlement reached in New Jersey in less than three years. In May, the state reached a $450 million settlement with co-defendant 3M to address contamination at the Chambers Works site, a week before the trial was scheduled to begin. DuPont de Nemours, the Chemours Company and Corteva, Inc. have agreed to split the costs of the most recent settlement.

Since June 2023, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection has reached a total of $3 billion in PFAS-related settlements with chemical companies.

“This will position us, together with the other settlements that we have recently been able to secure, to best support the New Jersey public and communities that have been struggling with impacts from PFAS and other chemical contamination emanating from these sites,” said DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette during the announcement.

The settlement also resolves three separate lawsuits regarding PFAS and other toxic chemical contamination at DuPont’s Parlin site in Syreville, Pompton Lakes Works in Passaic County and its Repauno site in Gloucester County.

DuPont declined to comment on the settlement but issued a press release stating the agreement will “resolve all pending environmental and other claims” regarding the four current and former sites.