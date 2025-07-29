This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Federal environmental regulators have announced a plan to clean up toxic chemicals at a former Sherwin-Williams site in Gibbsboro, New Jersey.

For decades, the paint manufacturer dumped burnt paints and solvents, which contaminated local waterways, groundwater and soil — including on residential properties — with arsenic, lead and other metals.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added the property to the federal National Priorities List in 2008, making it eligible for funding and cleanup under the Superfund program. The site includes three Camden County locations in Gibbsboro and Voorhees, where Sherwin-Williams manufactured, dumped and burned paint and related compounds.

The agency’s latest remediation proposal includes injecting organic materials and nutrients into the ground to spur the growth of naturally occurring bacteria to break down toxic chemicals.

“We are already addressing much of the source of the contamination in this groundwater and this plan moves us one step closer to a full cleanup,” said EPA Regional Administrator Mike Martucci in a statement. “Cleaning up sites like this provides great health and economic benefits to communities and Superfund cleanups are at the core of EPA’s work to provide clean air, land and water for everyone.”