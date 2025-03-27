From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Inside the laboratory at the Center for Forensic Science Research & Education in Horsham, chemists and toxicologists are surrounded by loud, whirring machines connected to various tubes, wires and beakers used to analyze solids and liquids.

The substances they’re testing are often sold illegally in tiny bags or packages. Now, they’re being examined under bright fluorescent lights, dissolved in liquid and injected into test tubes.

“These are all of our GC-MSs, so gas chromatograph mass spectrometers,” explained Alex Krotulski, a forensic toxicologist and lab director at the center, while pointing at a row of instruments on a lab work bench.

On the top of one machine, tiny glass vials containing illicit drugs dissolved in a liquid solution are in a carousel that rotates them under a syringe, which punches down into the vial tops and extracts a sample for the mass spectrometer.

“All of the drug powders, pills, plant materials, liquids, anything that comes through goes through analysis on this instrument,” Krotulski said.

The lab processes and analyzes thousands of samples every year. City and state health departments, hospitals, coroner’s offices and drug treatment centers from all over the country send in solid substances and biological specimens, such as blood and urine for testing.

What makes the lab different from crime laboratories or other academic research centers is that it specializes in documenting illicit and addictive substances found in local street drug supplies and markets.

Street drugs are a volatile mix of potentially lethal substances, with new ingredients entering the scene at a fast pace.

In cities like Philadelphia, overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl are down, but other noxious adulterants are constantly infiltrating the street drug supply.

In a collaboration between the Center for Forensic Science Research & Education and PA Groundhogs, a Pennsylvania drug checking organization, experts are working to analyze these changes in real time and quickly identify novel substances that may pose new overdose risks or health complications among people living with addiction.

“It’s 2025. We’ve got the technology, we’ve got all the infrastructure in place, so that information can become readily available,” Krotulski said.

Expansion of testing for street drugs

PA Groundhogs launched in 2023 shortly after the Pennsylvania legislature and Gov. Josh Shapiro passed a state law that legalized drug checking technology for the purpose of harm reduction efforts.

The organization distributes tools like test strips for fentanyl, xylazine and benzodiazepines. The group also provides free drug testing kits to public health agencies and harm reduction workers, who can send street drug samples to the laboratory in Horsham.

Little baggies, packets and envelopes filled with powders, pills and drugs in other forms are sent anonymously through the mail. PA Groundhogs founder Christopher Moraff said this is to protect participating groups and organizations as laws around mailing Schedule I controlled substances for the purposes of testing are still a gray area.

A large portion of local drug samples come from the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas, but others come from at least 25 Pennsylvania counties and, more recently, from Trenton, New Jersey.