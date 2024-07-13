From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania health officials are directing hospitals, health offices and medical providers to test sick patients for influenza throughout the summer beyond the typical winter season.

Although flu activity in the Northeast dramatically drops in the warmer months, Pennsylvania Department of Health officials say they’re on the lookout for possible human infections related to an ongoing avian influenza outbreak in wild birds, poultry, and, more recently, dairy cattle.

Four dairy farm workers in Michigan, Texas and Colorado who were exposed to infected cows have been diagnosed with the H5N1 strain of bird flu.

While there have been no reports of bird flu in dairy cows or humans in Pennsylvania so far, public health officials are ramping up surveillance efforts and asking medical providers to test for the virus in people with respiratory illness this summer.

Testing is especially recommended for patients who become severely sick, have been exposed to dairy cows, raw milk, wild birds and poultry, or have attended agricultural fairs, according to a statewide health advisory.