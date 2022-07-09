Avian influenza could return to Pennsylvania by fall, despite recent drop in cases

It’s the off-season of sorts for avian influenza. New cases of the disease that spread rapidly among flocks in Pennsylvania and around the country earlier this year seem to be on the decline.

But don’t be fooled, says Dr. Gregory Martin, who is part of a state task force responding to this year’s avian flu outbreaks.

“It’s the first time in 40 years that we’ve seen this to this degree in Pennsylvania,” Martin said. As a poultry educator with Penn State University Extension and the university’s College of Agriculture, he helps train and teach farmers and others on poultry issues.

The drop in cases since earlier in the spring is likely due to the end of migration for wild birds, which have been spreading the disease to commercial flocks. Martin said the coming fall migration will likely bring a return of new cases.

“It is a seasonal thing, and we are still expecting a fall migration that we have to, you know, gird ourselves and be extremely bio-secure simply because of the history we had in the spring,” he said.