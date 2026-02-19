From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Wildlife officials are investigating a possible bird flu outbreak after thousands of dead geese were reported throughout New Jersey in recent days, and Pennsylvania is stepping up protections for farms as the highly contagious avian disease spreads.

Thousands of dead birds reported in New Jersey, no human cases confirmed

More than 1,100 dead or sick wild birds were reported between Feb. 14 and 16, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, with most cases being Canadian geese. So far, no cases have been reported in humans.

Two Gloucester County parks, Alcyon Park and Betty Park, were closed after a large number of dead birds were discovered, according to 6abc. The Monmouth County Park System also confirmed reports of bird deaths and asked people not to touch dead or sick birds.

Between August 2025 and Feb. 17, 2026, New Jersey Fish and Wildlife confirmed bird flu detections in Bergen, Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties. Preliminary detections have been confirmed in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex and Hunterdon counties.

While the risk of spread to humans is low, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture said people in direct contact with infected animals should take precautions to lower the risk of infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pet owners keep their pets away from wild birds and refrain from feeding their pets raw milk or raw pet food.