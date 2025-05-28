U.S. peregrine falcons adapt well to city living as their coastal cousins struggle with bird flu

After rebounding in recent decades due to conservation efforts, the number of once-imperiled peregrine falcons in the U.S. has been dropping again in some places due to the bird flu that has decimated other avian populations in recent years.

Although falcons in coastal parts of the country have been hit hard, researchers say others that set up camp in some of the country’s biggest cities appear to be thriving, showing the world’s fastest bird has acclimated to living among people. They’re also amassing fans, as legions of devotees follow along on webcams each spring as the falcons progress from hatching to leaving the nest.

“Wildlife can really adapt to these harsh urban environments,” said Christopher Nadareski, research scientist with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection “That’s the key here, is that despite these harsh living conditions for them, they still find ways to survive.”

A rise and fall in fortunes

Peregrines are expert hunters who feast on other birds. With large eyes and bright yellow feet armed with needle-sharp talons, they fly to great heights before diving on unsuspecting prey, sometimes reaching speeds greater than 200 mph (322 kph).

Their populations declined with the use of the pesticide DDT, which infiltrated the food chain and made their shells too weak to hatch. By the 1960s, peregrines disappeared from the eastern half of the country.

But in 1972, DDT was banned, and conservationists began bringing the birds back from the brink. They came off the federal endangered species list in 1999. Nesting pairs in New Jersey, for example, went from fewer than five in 1980 to nearly 45 by 2021.

Their numbers began dropping again, though, with the bird flu outbreak.

The drop has been particularly severe among coastal peregrines, which feast on ducks, geese and other waterfowl that tend to congregate in great numbers and, thus, allow disease to spread more easily, said Kathy Clark, head of New Jersey’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program. Although bird flu is suspected as the cause of many coastal New Jersey nests emptying out, researchers have only been able to recover some of the dead falcons’ carcasses, she said, noting that many of those tested positive for the disease.

Coastal peregrines in other states, including California and Virginia, have also seen declines, with bird flu suspected. It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as New York Department of Conservation wildlife biologist Angelena Ross said enough juveniles are moving into coastal areas to begin replenishing the numbers.