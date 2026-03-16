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After 18 years of cultivating dance in South Philadelphia, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers will take its final bow on March 27 and 28 at Drexel University’s Mandell Theater, presenting a concert of world premieres and audience favorites.

The closure of the company and its home on Percy Street, the CHI Movement Center around the corner from Philly cheesesteak landmarks Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks, could send ripples across Philadelphia’s dance community.

“It feels like a loss for the community, and it feels like another shift in our post-COVID world,” said Mikaela Boone, programming director and artistic producer for FringeArts. “I think it will be a felt shift in terms of the dance ecosystem in Philly.”