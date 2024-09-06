From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A second Magic Gardens creation by Philadelphia artist Isaiah Zagar is now opening to the public.

Two stories of a former auto warehouse on Watkins Street, a narrow residential street in South Philly near Snyder Avenue and 10th Street, have been transformed into an immersive art environment. Zagar had been working on the site for more than 15 years.

This week, the space is hosting its first public open houses. The first was on Thursday evening, the second will be Saturday afternoon.

Like the original Magic Gardens on South Street, every inch of the floors and walls are covered in broken tiles, broken mirrors, found objects and sculptural pieces. Unlike the original art environment, the Watkins warehouse is an interior space, protected from the elements and allowing for several enormous found-object chandeliers by longtime friend and artist Warren Muller.

The warehouse is larger than the South Street Magic Gardens: about 4,500 square feet compared to about 3,000 square feet. There’s additional space on the second floor of Watkins that is not open to the public, set up as living, office and storage spaces, which Zagar also blanketed with expressive mosaics.