Philly’s Magic Gardens helps employees donate organs

Around Thanksgiving in 2020, Emily Smith was talking to an old friend who mentioned that her sister, Sarah, was sick with bad kidneys, a family genetic problem called Alport syndrome that was manifesting as renal failure. Her situation was dire.

Smith is the executive director of the Magic Gardens, the folk art environment on Philadelphia’s South Street. Her immediate response was to take executive action.

“I was, like, ‘All right, sign me up.’ What do we need to do? I got to get tested,” said Smith. “My friend was, like, ‘Calm down. I wasn’t asking for a kidney.’”

But ultimately that is what happened. Sarah’s family was not able to donate because their kidneys may also have the same genetic problem. Smith’s kidneys were not an exact match with Sarah’s, but the two could enroll in a donation chain.

Here’s how a donation chain works: Smith’s kidney would be given to another patient with whom she matches. That patient would have their own donor lined up, who would give their kidney to a third patient who matched and who also had a donor lined up. The chain continues until a matching donor circles back around to Sarah. All the transplants happen on the same day.

So Smith did not actually donate a kidney to her friend’s sister Sarah, but rather agreed to donate a kidney into a six-person chain by which Sarah would ultimately receive a matching organ. Smith’s kidney was given to a man in Maine. She never learned his name.

“That’s really hard for humans. You want to think: ‘I’m giving you this precious gift. I hope you love it.’ That’s not the way to approach something like this,” Smith said. “Once that kidney leaves your body, it’s someone else’s. It’s no longer yours. You have to be doing it for the right reasons because you can’t control how other people are.”

She added, “it’s a good life lesson.”

Both Sarah and Emily recovered nicely. To recuperate, Smith spent two weeks away from work, and a third week working part-time. By the fourth week she had fully returned to work.

That is not where the story ends.