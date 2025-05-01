Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia hotel industry posted solid gains last year and entered 2025 with strong momentum. But there’s major headwind expected among international travelers, who are more likely to stay longer than their domestic counterparts.

Overall, Philadelphia had 26.6 million visitors in 2024, with overnight visitors increasing 4% over the year. Visitors spent $4.5 billion in 2024, a new record.

Hotels in the city saw higher occupancy, room rates and revenue compared to 2023, according to the annual tourism report from Visit Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Philadelphia hotels generated $769 million in 2024, up from $724 million in 2023. Hotel revenue and room rates have steadily increased since record lows during the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

The average daily rate, or what hotels charge customers, hit $214 in 2024, down slightly from last year.

While the revenue available per room — the average daily rate multiplied by the occupancy rate — was $143 per available room, compared to $135 in 2023.

Philadelphia hotel occupancy did improve from 63% in 2023 to 67% in 2024. But it has not outpaced pre-pandemic levels, in part, because the industry is bigger with more hotel rooms than in 2019, said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

He said about five new hotels with about 2,000 more rooms were added in the past five years.

“We have more rooms to sell, which is great during big events, whether it’s the World Cup or a big citywide convention,” Caren said.