About 25 students from local colleges and medical schools gathered on the corner of 34th and Spruce streets in Philadelphia.

“Does everyone have a group?” asked Vinh Dang, who wore a bright yellow reflective vest. “We have a ton of resource bags here today and the main goal is to really make that human connection and really remind folks that there are people out there who care.”

The students elected to spend Saturday as volunteers with a street medicine outreach initiative at Bridge Beyond, a nonprofit focused on supporting people who are experiencing homelessness or lack stable housing.

Street medicine involves sending teams to deliver medical care and social services right on the street. Public health experts say it’s a way to bridge the gap in health care services for people who may not be able to make it to a brick-and-mortar clinic.