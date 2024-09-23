From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Among old rowhomes, new construction, vacant lots and industrial sites of the part of Kensington near Norris Square are six little slices of Puerto Rico. Those in the know can come to the gardens to get alcoholado, a traditional folk medicine of various herbs steeped in rubbing alcohol.

Operated by the Norris Square Neighborhood Project, each slice a theme: Las Parcelas, evoking Puerto Rico’s traditional jibaro farmers; El Batey, reflecting the indigenous Taíno foodways; Villa Africána Colobó, modeled on the island’s African diaspora; Jardín de Paz, or “garden of peace”; Raíces, geared to help children connect with their Puerto Rican ancestry; and the serene Butterfly Garden.

Iris Brown is one of a group of women, Grupo Motivos, who founded this network of community gardens four decades ago. She says people come to her with ear aches, stomach pain, muscle pain, skin irritations and more and ask for tinctures.

“Technically, I don’t have any knowledge — I didn’t study this — but we didn’t go to the doctor growing up in Puerto Rico. My grandmother was one of these women that knew what to do,” Brown said. “In poor neighborhoods there are a lot of women and men that know what to do.”