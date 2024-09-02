‘Convalescence’ at Philly’s Jefferson Hospital is an immersion into health care inequities

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Several years ago, Pepón Osorio started losing weight. A lot of weight. Too quickly. He got concerned.

The first object visitors encounter at Osorio’s new, immersive installation at Jefferson Hospital, “Convalescence,” is the bathroom scale that triggered his journey through a medical crisis.

“I had lymphoma,” he said. “A rare case of lymphoma: mantle cell lymphoma.”

During Osorio’s seemingly endless series of doctor appointments, hospital stays, and chemotherapy sessions, he met a lot of people along the way. Many were like Osorio — patients of color suffering dire conditions.

“As I was getting treatment I heard many stories,” said Osorio, who is Puerto Rican. “Stories about lack of medical care, lack of medical insurance, difficulties of getting to the place where they were getting treatment.”

“I’m the kind of an artist that waits for the stories to be told. They come to me,” he said. “Then I translate them visually into this kind of exhibition.”