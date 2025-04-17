Studio 2 Extra: The Roots’ Black Thought on ‘Upcycled: A Memoir’

Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter is an artist, musician, and founding member of the legendary Philly hip-hop group The Roots. He’s often called one of the best emcees of all time, but his recent memoir goes further than the complex lyrics and rhymes he’s become so well-known for.

Trotter survived several traumas at a young age, including the murder of both of his parents and a devastating house fire. He writes about it in his book, The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are, which is this year’s One Book, One Philadelphia Free Library selection.

On this Studio 2 extra, he talks with Cherri Gregg about his story of tragedy, resilience and the creative growth that ultimately made him an undeniable master at his craft.