What’s Lost In AI Translation? Can AI Help Cure Rare Diseases?
The end of foreign language classes and putting AI to good work finding treatments for orphan diseases.
AI translation apps work so well, fewer people are learning a new language. According to the Modern Language Association, the total enrollment in non-English language courses at American colleges dropped by 29.3% from 2009 to 2021. But, knowing that culture and language are intertwined, the question remains: What’s lost in AI translation? We chat with journalist Louise Matsakis.
